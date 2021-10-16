SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 191,650 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,650 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS opened at $83.57 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

