SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 49,257 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49,257 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 79.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $541,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,615 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,584,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,631,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 697,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,125,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RL shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $118.79 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

