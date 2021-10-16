SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 24,632.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after buying an additional 415,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 378,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,547,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at $22,445,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI opened at $281.90 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $198.46 and a 12 month high of $285.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.29.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

