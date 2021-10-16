Shaolin Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,990 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of Better World Acquisition worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,848,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,070,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,941,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,692,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAC opened at $10.08 on Friday. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

