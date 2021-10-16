Shard One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,988.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Shard has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $13,988.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shard has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.