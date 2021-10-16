Shard Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 83.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $1,258.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded 141.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

