SHIBA INU (SHIB) Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. SHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and approximately $1.92 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00068267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00075023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00109294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,771.44 or 1.00265516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.17 or 0.06238467 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00026901 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002611 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars.

