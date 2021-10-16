Shield Protocol Price Tops $4.48 on Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.48 or 0.00007351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $16,790.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00068795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00075087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00108721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,825.41 or 0.99751819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.95 or 0.06269514 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00026300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

