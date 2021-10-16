SHIELD Reaches Market Cap of $156,973.38 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $156,973.38 and $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,210.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.25 or 0.06293424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.00304318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.82 or 0.01022396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00088878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.63 or 0.00433958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.00310777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.00 or 0.00277730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004682 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

