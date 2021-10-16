ShipChain Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, ShipChain has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $447,489.33 and $1.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00205717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00092479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

