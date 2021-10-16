Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.53

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.53 and traded as high as $33.66. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 159,794 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCVL. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $913.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $332.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

