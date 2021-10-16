Short Interest in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Decreases By 36.7%

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.73. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.26 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

