Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Expands By 185.4%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 185.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. On average, research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.