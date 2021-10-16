Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Expands By 185.4%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 185.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several research firms have issued reports on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.
OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
