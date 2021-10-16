Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Rises By 53.0%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the September 15th total of 666,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 927,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACST. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Acasti Pharma by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares during the period. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Shares of ACST opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.86. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.