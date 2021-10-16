Short Interest in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Drops By 34.5%

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the September 15th total of 249,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 49.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 124.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

