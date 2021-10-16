Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Decreases By 38.8%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the September 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

