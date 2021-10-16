Short Interest in Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Decreases By 33.3%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.0 days.

OTCMKTS ALMFF opened at $25.58 on Friday. Altium has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99.

Several brokerages have commented on ALMFF. Macquarie cut Altium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Altium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. cut Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

