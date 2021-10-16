Short Interest in BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Decreases By 36.0%

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXBRF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 92,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,801. BellRock Brands has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

BellRock Brands Company Profile

Bellrock Brands, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its portfolio includes Mary’s Brands, Dixie, Rebel Coast, and Défoncé. The company was founded on October 31, 2020 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

