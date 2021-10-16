Short Interest in BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Decreases By 36.0%

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DXBRF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 92,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,801. BellRock Brands has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
BellRock Brands Company Profile
