Short Interest in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declines By 34.4%

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of BIT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 96,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,184. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $386,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 707,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 113,163 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 193,864 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

