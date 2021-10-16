Short Interest in Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) Drops By 35.0%

Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the September 15th total of 368,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Burcon NutraScience stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.26 million, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02. Burcon NutraScience has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter valued at $236,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.