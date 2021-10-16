Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Declines By 36.3%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get BYD alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDY traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.62. 195,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,842. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.