Short Interest in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Decreases By 36.0%

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,400 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 591,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 237.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at $93,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in CACI International during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in CACI International during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.90. 128,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.93. CACI International has a one year low of $198.46 and a one year high of $285.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

CACI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.29.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

