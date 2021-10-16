Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Expands By 60.5%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the September 15th total of 728,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,569 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $9,357,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 98,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAPR. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 6.49. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.05%. Analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.