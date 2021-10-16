Short Interest in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Rises By 62.8%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the September 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CEMIG stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. CEMIG has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.47.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

