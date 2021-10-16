Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Expands By 60.5%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the September 15th total of 34,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 452,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Code Chain New Continent stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Code Chain New Continent has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative net margin of 182.00% and a negative return on equity of 77.55%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Code Chain New Continent in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the second quarter worth $304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter worth $359,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the second quarter worth $92,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

