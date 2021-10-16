Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Declines By 35.8%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the September 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MGDDY stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.15. 55,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,186. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $34.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

