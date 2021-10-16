Short Interest in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Drops By 34.1%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the September 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $332.76. 1,435,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,271. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.95. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $221.73 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

