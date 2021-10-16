Short Interest in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Rises By 55.7%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the September 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

DLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in DLocal in the third quarter valued at $4,221,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $12,607,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $1,960,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLO opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. DLocal has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. DLocal’s revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

