Short Interest in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Rises By 63.0%

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the September 15th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:LYL opened at $1.56 on Friday. Dragon Victory International has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dragon Victory International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dragon Victory International by 28.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dragon Victory International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dragon Victory International during the second quarter worth $45,000. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dragon Victory International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of reward-based crowdfunding platform. It operates through the following segments: Longyun, Taikexi, and Other. The Longyun segment involves in crowdfunding and incubation business. The Taikexi segment provides auto parts sourcing and logistics services.

