Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Grows By 184.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, an increase of 184.3% from the September 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE ETW opened at $11.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $11.37.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETW. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 127.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 20.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,774 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.