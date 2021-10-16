Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Increases By 175.0%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ETCMY stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $3.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETCMY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

