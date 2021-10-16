Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Expands By 68.5%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,770,000 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the September 15th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $656,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,964,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 47.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 223,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XELA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Exela Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of XELA opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

