Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Drops By 38.7%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBMBF remained flat at $$1.18 during trading on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

