Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Increases By 62.5%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of FELTY stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fuji Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.49 target price on the stock.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

