Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Increases By 62.5%

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of FELTY stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fuji Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.49 target price on the stock.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

