Short Interest in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Decreases By 34.8%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 896,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Grant E. Sims acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,913 shares in the company, valued at $25,164,410.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $519,160 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.58. 612,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,164. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.73.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -38.96%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.