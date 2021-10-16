Short Interest in Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Expands By 166.7%

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GNGBY opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83. Getinge has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

Get Getinge alerts:

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $782.47 million during the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 13.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getinge will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities cut Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. AlphaValue upgraded Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getinge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

About Getinge

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.