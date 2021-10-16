Short Interest in Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Grows By 62.5%

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOILF opened at $0.23 on Friday. Hunter Technology has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

About Hunter Technology

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem.

