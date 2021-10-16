Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Decreases By 35.3%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 794,400 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 1,228,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.3 days.

Infineon Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFNNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

