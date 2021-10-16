Short Interest in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Declines By 34.8%

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 12,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Invesco by 2,291.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after buying an additional 378,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 18.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 61,522 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Invesco by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $6,451,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 72,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,479,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,506. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.