Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Increases By 64.6%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the September 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.62 and a 200 day moving average of $131.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.77 and a 52 week high of $137.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,491,000 after purchasing an additional 48,267 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,077 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

