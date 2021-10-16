Short Interest in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Drops By 36.1%

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,531 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KINS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.