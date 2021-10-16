Short Interest in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Decreases By 38.3%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. 534,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,688. Koss has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $127.45. The firm has a market cap of $150.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.55 and a beta of -2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter.

In other Koss news, CFO David Donnan Smith sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,280 shares of company stock worth $3,004,835. Corporate insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koss by 5,557.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 536,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Koss by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koss during the 1st quarter worth $999,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koss during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Koss by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 32,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

