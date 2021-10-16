Short Interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Decreases By 34.0%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,800 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 594,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Lion Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,317. Lion Group has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Group during the first quarter worth about $1,370,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Group during the first quarter worth about $549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lion Group during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 108.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 95,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 49,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 115.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

