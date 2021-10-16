Short Interest in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Drops By 33.7%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 459,800 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 693,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 323,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:LXU traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. 279,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a market cap of $364.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.48. LSB Industries has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $10.50.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

