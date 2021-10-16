Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Declines By 33.7%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MFD stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.