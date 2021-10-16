Short Interest in MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Grows By 52.6%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the September 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MeaTech 3D during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MeaTech 3D during the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MeaTech 3D by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MeaTech 3D during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MITC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,865. MeaTech 3D has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

