Short Interest in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Declines By 38.7%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,600 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 896,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

MERC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mercer International from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of MERC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,354. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $678.87 million, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $401.83 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mercer International by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.