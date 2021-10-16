Short Interest in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Rises By 62.4%

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the September 15th total of 788,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFGP opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.47. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

