Short Interest in MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Decreases By 34.6%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MonotaRO stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. 299,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. MonotaRO has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

