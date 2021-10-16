Short Interest in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Increases By 174.6%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 912,200 shares, an increase of 174.6% from the September 15th total of 332,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 449.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of MNTK opened at $12.12 on Friday. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

